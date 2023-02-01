Agong wants federal territories developed as distinguished, sustainable cities

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wants the government to double its efforts in preserving the well-being of the people and developing the federal territories as distinguished and sustainable cities.

His Majesty hoped that assistance to the poor and low-income groups in the federal territories can be given special focus by the government by, among others, increasing job opportunities and helping to reduce the cost of living that has been burdening the urban poor and the less affordable.

The King also expressed his concern with the flash floods that often hit Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan which, according to His Majesty, should be dealt with immediately because it not only have a bad effect on the people, but can also affect economic growth.

“Therefore, development must always be in line with environmental conservation initiatives and development in high and hilly areas, including in water catchment areas, must also be regulated,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 2023 Federal Territory Day at Istana Negara today.

Also in attendance was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his appreciation for the proactive efforts and initiatives by the Federal Territories Department in improving the standard of living and easing the burden of its citizens through the implementation of various programmes.

They included welfare assistance to the poor and income-affected people, efforts to eradicate the urban poor and provide comfortable housing for low-income residents, added His Majesty.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the need for all ministers, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the city folks to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the city.

“Make Kuala Lumpur a first-class city, not a second or third-class, and I hope this would be a dream come true,” said His Majesty.

The King also expressed his gratitude to the government for its commitment in looking after the welfare of the people, especially in dealing with current issues, adding that it indirectly helped to stimulate and strengthen the socio-economy of the people.

“Various reforms will also be implemented by adhering to the principle of safeguarding the welfare of the people, strengthening unity, easing and raising the standard of living of the people in the federal territories,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty also congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the formation of the unity government after the 15th General Election and expressed his happiness with Anwar’s commitment to apply the values ​​of integrity in the government and take immediate efforts to unravel the economic problems facing the people. — Bernama