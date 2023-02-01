Bukit Assek rep urges schools to encourage creativity among students

SIBU (Feb 1): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has urged schools to always encourage creativity among students.

Chieng said as future leaders of the country, the youths must learn to be creative and innovative in order to build a strong leadership character.

He added that creativity would lead people to see a bigger picture in every aspect and thus enable them to find ways to create a better place for the next generation.

“It can motivate us to explore new things and also help us to in our problem-solving skills,” he said at the opening of Art Gallery of SMK Methodist here today.

Chieng, who is an alumnus of SMK Methodist, said when he was studying naval architecture at the university, the students were taught to always be creative.

“This shows how important creativity is. It is also very important for students to think outside the box,” he added.

Chieng later announced RM5,000 from his minor rural project (MRP) fund for the art gallery.

Meanwhile, the school principal Philip Ling said the gallery building was once the school gardener’s residence.

He added that the building was turned into a gallery about a year ago after receiving approval from the school board.

Also present at the event was the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) chairman Ting Wei Ping.