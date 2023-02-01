Bursa Malaysia net profit declines to RM226.6 mln in FY2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 (FY2022) dropped 36.2 per cent to RM226.6 million from the RM355.3 million reported in the previous financial year.

Revenue fell to RM603.25 million from RM767.54 million previously, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday.

The decrease was due to lower overall trading revenue of RM377.1 million in FY2022, down 30.7 per cent from FY2021, while total operating expenses in FY2022 increased marginally by 1.4 per cent to RM292.7 million from RM288.6 million in FY2021.

“The board of directors approved and declared a final dividend of 11.5 sen per share amounting to approximately RM93.1 million. This brings the total dividend payout for FY2022 to 26.5 sen per share, which includes the interim dividend of 15 sen per share paid out in August 2022,” it said in a separate statement filed with the exchange.

Bursa Malaysia said the securities market segment registered trading revenue of RM263.5 million in FY2022 compared with RM442.9 million in FY2021, a decrease of 40.5 per cent, due to lower average daily value (ADV) traded for the segment’s on-market trades and direct business transactions.

Meanwhile, the derivatives market trading revenue rose by 11.3 per cent to RM97.2 million in FY2022 from RM87.3 million in FY2021, in part due to higher collateral management fees earned, as well as higher number of crude palm oil futures and FBM KLCI futures contracts traded.

Bursa Suq Al-Sila’s (BSAS) trading revenue rose 17.8 per cent to RM16.4 million in FY2022 from RM14.0 million in FY2021, it said.

Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said the exchange operator enjoyed another year of resilient performance despite challenging global operating conditions, resulting in the softening of trading in the securities market.

“Trading value declined by 41.5 per cent with ADV of RM2.1 billion in 2022 but this was still higher than pre-pandemic ADV of RM1.9 billion. The derivatives market, however, performed better with average daily contracts increasing by 4.6 per cent from 75,178 contracts in FY2021 to 78,621 contracts in FY2022.

“Our Commodity Murabahah platform, BSAS, similarly performed well with 22.3 per cent higher ADV from RM37.3 billion to RM45.6 billion,” he said.

For the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2022, Bursa Malaysia registered a lower net profit of RM49 million as compared to RM64.95 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago, while revenue slipped to RM145.70 million from RM165.18 million previously. — Bernama