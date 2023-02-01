Cabinet approves name change for two ministries

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 1): The State Cabinet in its weekly meeting approved the changing of name for two ministries.

They are the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, now known as the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry (MAFFI) and the Ministry of Industrial

Development, now called the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship.

Announcing this on Wednesday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the Cabinet approved the name change so that the objective, function and role of the

ministries would be clearer, particularly on food security and the importance of entrepreneurs including the small and medium entrepreneurs.

In line with the reshuffling of the State Cabinet and restructuring of the Federal Cabinet, Hajiji said the State Government had also decided to align the jurisdiction of each State Cabinet member to the respective Federal ministries in Sabah.

Following the exercise, the Federal Agriculture and Food Security Ministry will be under the purview of Deputy Chief Minister I/MAFFI, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, the Federal Local Government Development Ministry under Deputy Chief Minister II/

Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, the Federal Works Ministry under Deputy Chief Minister III/Works Minister, Datuk Ir. Shahelmey Yahya while the Finance Ministry will be under Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The Federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development has been placed under the purview of Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, the Federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, the Federal Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development will be under Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe and the Federal Youth and Sports Ministry will be under the State Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Ellron Angin

Looking after the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Communication and Digital, Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Education is State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Arifin Arif while State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib will be looking after the Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women Development, Family and Community, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and Ministry of National Unity.

The Chief Minister said the State Government has also appointed organising chairpersons for the various state festive celebrations and events namely Datuk Arifin

Arif for Maulidur Rasul, Tilawah Al-Quran, Maal Hijrah and Hari Raya Aidil Fitri, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan for Kaamatan, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun for National Day, Datuk Christina Liew for Malaysia Day and Datuk Seri Panglima

Dr Joachim Gunsalam for the Head of State’s official birthday.