Every S’wakian has right to question govt’s spending on any project, argues MP

KUCHING (Feb 1): It is the right of every Sarawakian to question the government’s spending on any project or infrastructure, says Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He stresses that no public queries should be dismissed as ‘politicking’, or painted as ‘an opposition agenda’, especially over matters of public interest and those involving significant amounts of public funds.

“Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, in his statement today, says the construction of the RM30-million flagpole is a ‘non-issue’ and ‘should be something to be appreciated, and not turned into an issue for political gain’.

“The Sarawak minister cannot simply expect the public to appreciate it and dismiss this issue, and merely claim that the ‘Sarawak government has its reasons’ when this involves public interest,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Yii, who is Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) national chief, pointed out that the government ‘could not just build whatever they wanted’ as even with additional funds, the matter must be scrutinised with utmost diligence.

“The Sarawak government has the onus and greater responsibility to ensure that it (funds) is being spent prudently, without wastage, and more importantly, (for any project) to benefit the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Yii said this project raised questions about priorities.

“The question that needs to be asked is why they feel this (flagpole) has to be built in the first place, over (taking care of) many other needs and burdens all around Sarawak, especially those that directly impact regular Sarawakians.

“This, in my view, is a clear misplace of priorities and a misplaced ‘obsession of optics over substance’,” he said.

On top of that, Dr Yii said Abdul Karim’s statement contradicted the official statement released by the Premier’s Office on Saturday (Jan 28), when Abdul Karim confirmed that the construction of the flagpole was to ‘remind Sarawakians of how far the state has come especially when claiming back its rights’.

“This is contrary to the official statement from the Premier’s Office, which clearly states that ‘the project has no relation to the issue of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63)’.

“Such a thing has to be properly clarified; if not, it would give a perception that the Premier’s Office’s clarification was merely an afterthought after the backlash from Sarawakians themselves.

“Fact of the matter, it does not take a flagpole to remind us of the importance of our rights, or for us to be proud as Sarawakians,” said Dr Yii.

He added that the best way to honour the return of Sarawak’s rights under MA63 would be to ensure that such rights would translate into direct benefits for the people of Sarawak, instead of erecting a ‘mere monument’ that had little significance to an ordinary Sarawakian.

“That is why it is imperative for the government to be transparent and continue to hold accountability in this matter, including justifying the cost of the project itself, which is said to be RM30 million for a 99-metre flagpole.

“In comparison, the tallest flagpole in the world located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia stands at 171 metres, and was built at cost of SAR 18.7million, equivalent to US$4.9 million (around RM21 million),” he said.

In an earlier statement, Abdul Karim said the flagpole, to be constructed on the Petra Jaya side of Kuching Waterfront, would be another landmark and tourist attraction in Sarawak.

He said the erection of the tallest flagpole in the country here, which would coincide with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence, was costly as the structure needed to be sturdy enough to carry the weight of the massive Sarawak flag, which could weigh as much as one tonne.

Abdul Karim had chided the state opposition for being ‘bankrupt of issues, and making a fuss’ over the project, set as a part of Kuching’s ongoing beautification works.