File complaint through proper channels, Darul Hana residents urged

KUCHING (Feb 1): Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has advised the public to use the correct channels to voice their dissatisfaction or share information regarding house damage, said its chief executive officer Mohamad Asman Ahmad.

According to him, such sharing would cause anxiety and the distribution of inaccurate information to the public.

“Every damage complaint received using the correct channel will be processed.

“We will always try to respond to the complaints received, but at the same time we act according to the set standard operating procedures,” he said in a statement today to comment on an issue that went viral recently on social media regarding photos and information of damages involving housing units at Block 1A, Darul Hana Development Project, here recently.

According to Asman, HDC had provided a special complaint channel as well as a phone number to contact for any complaints involving housing units at the Darul Hana Development Project, here.

He said to ensure the safety of the residents is at the best level, continuous monitoring would be done.

Commenting further on the sharing of photos of the damage to housing units in Block 1A which went viral, Asman said that the repair works are now actively underway.

The residents are urged to file their complaint by calling them at 082-445521, he said.