Give advance notice, not last-minute placements, slams MMA president

KUCHING (Feb 1): The government must take full responsibility and compensate medical officers for the inconvenience caused by last-minute placements, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

Dr Muruga said advance notice is crucial and essential when it comes to the arrangement to relocate any medical officers to another state.

“They would need to make travel arrangements, find accommodation, manage financial commitments such as rental payments and other bills and for some, they even have to make arrangements to care for their loved ones.

“If they are parents, they may need to take their children with them and find daycare or enroll them in new schools,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muruga was responding to a post on Twitter where the user had lamented on her last minute relocation from Kedah to Kuching, where she was told to report for duty the following day.

The user @renugkha on Twitter was quoted as saying that she had to relocate her entire life from Pahang to Kedah before “downsizing to a few luggages” to fly to Kuching, only to be given a placement three to four hours away and told to report for duty the very next day.

Dr Muruga hoped that the Public Service Department (JPA) and Ministry of Health (MoH) would get to the bottom of this issue and straighten it out.

“It is unreasonable to expect the medical officers concerned to report for duty in another state at such ridiculously short notice,” he said.

“MoH and JPA must take a serious view of the issue and ensure no repeat of such incidents,” he stressed.