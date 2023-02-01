ITF Sarawak donates 2,000kg of rice to Hung Nam Siang T’ng

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Sarawak TaeKwon-Do Association (ITF) has donated 200 packets of 10kg rice to the Sarawak Hung Nam Siang T’ng at Sekama.

The donation was part of the association’s annual Chinese New Year social responsibility project and part of its teaching of morals to ITF students.

ITF Sarawak chief instructor Johnny Chai Min Fah and other senior instructors presented the donation to Sarawak Hung Nam Siang T’ng chairman Tay Boon Sin.

ITF Sarawak has been a regular donor to Sarawak Hung Nam Siang T’ng for more than 30 years.

Chai said social responsibility is one of the core values of the teachings of ITF Taekwon-Do as a martial art.

ITF Sarawak received many donations from its members as well as non-members this year.

The association thanked Gala & Tomik Advocates, The Eleven Sdn Bhd, and Leong Pik Shia for their generous donations and for taking part in this annual event.