KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia’s party accounts, its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed today.

National news agency Bernama quoted Azam as saying that two party accounts had been frozen two weeks ago to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He also said that witnesses would be summoned to assist with investigations related to the ongoing probe.

When contacted, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu confirmed the matter to Malay Mail, adding that the party planned to cooperate fully with the MACC investigation.

“I confirm that the party’s account was indeed frozen by the MACC.

“The MACC officers had visited the party’s headquarters and done their due diligence.

“The freezing was done in the course of investigations.

“The party has given their full cooperation to MACC on this matter and hopes that the rule of law will prevail.”

It is understood that the accounts in question were frozen as part of the MACC’s probe into alleged irregularities in the use of RM600 billion worth of public funds meant for the Covid-19 pandemic by the previous administration under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is the Bersatu president.

On December 6, Azam announced that the anti-graft body had opened an investigation paper into the allegations. – Malay Mail