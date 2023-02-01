Man in Sibu jailed three years for molesting underaged cousin

SIBU (Feb 1): A 37-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his underaged cousin was sentenced to three years’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here.

Judge Marutin Pagan ordered the accused, Osman Abu Bakar, to serve the prison sentence starting from the date he was arrested (Jan 10) after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered him to undergo counselling while serving his prison sentence and to undergo a year of police supervision after serving his sentence.

According to the charges, Osman sexually abused his 14-year-old cousin by touching her breast at a house in Kampung Hilir about 8am on Jan 10.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a maximum 20 years’ jail and whipping upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was in her aunt’s room when the accused entered the room and asked about his mother’s belongings.

The accused then laid on the girl’s back and touched her breasts, causing her to scream.

Afraid, the accused immediately got up but before he left the room, he told the girl not to tell anyone.

The girl, however, reported the matter to her father, prompting them to lodge a police report.

The accused was arrested about 9.50pm of the same day at Jalan Masjid here.

DPP Rex Heng Yi Min prosecuted while the accused was not represented.