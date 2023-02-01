Minister: MOH devising measures to resolve issues, revive country’s healthcare system

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): The Ministry of Health (MOH) is in the process of devising measures to resolve emerging issues with regard to the country’s healthcare system, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Dr Zaliha in a thread on her Twitter page said a targeted approach was being planned involving issues such as the welfare, physical and mental health of health workers, determination of a fair salary and job security.

“MoH will also hold a meeting with the Ministry of Finance to present details about the need to obtain larger allocations covering aspects of infrastructure, digitalisation of systems and human resources,” she said.

She added that regular meetings with all stakeholders would also continue to be held to get feedback, especially from staff in the field.

This, she said, included identifying short-term and long-term solutions that needed to be prioritised, and that much of the healthcare reform process demanded a cross-agency approach.

Dr Zaliha also expressed her commitment to working hand in hand with the ministry and other agencies for the good and benefit of health sector workers and civil society as a whole.

“All the things mentioned are also part of the new improvements and priorities in the Health White Paper which will be used as a benchmark for various health sector reforms in the future,” he said.

The media previously reported that a study had revealed the country’s healthcare system was on the brink of crisis as employees in the sector expressed dissatisfaction with the situation in their workplace. – Bernama