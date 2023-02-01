Petrol, diesel prices unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the period from Feb 2 to 8.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said that RON97 remains at RM3.35 per litre, RON95 (RM2.05) and diesel (RM2.15).

“To protect consumers from the effects of a rise in global oil prices, the government has maintained the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, although the retail prices of the two products have increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

The weekly retail prices of the products were set based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. – Bernama