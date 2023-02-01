School gets RM100,000 for building overhead bridge 

KUCHING (Feb 1): A government allocation of RM100,000 has been approved for the construction of an overhead pedestrian bridge at SJK Chung Hua Batu 15 here.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Transport I Datuk Dr Jerip Susil during the official opening of the school’s new block at Kampung Asah Bratan, Jalan Puncak Bormeo here.

“A board member of the school had ‘whispered’ to me just now, that they needed to connect the new and the old building with an overhead pedestrian bridge.

“They said they would need RM100,000 to get it done.

“So I approve RM100,000 from my allocation for this year, for the project,” the Mambong assemblyman said in his speech for the ceremony, also commending the school board members and the Federation of Boards of Management for SJK Chung Hua of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions for their cooperation.

Moreover, he thanked the board of SJK Chung Hua Batu 15 for opening the doors to Bumiputera students.

“Now I see so many Bumiputera who can speak Mandarin. This is a good thing.

“Many of those from the new generation nowadays, regardless of race, can speak Mandarin.

“It’s true that in the beginning, SJK Chung Hua was only for the Chinese but eventually, it accepted Bumiputera students – now, we see more and more parents are sending their children to study at SJK Chung Hua.

“Many have excelled in their studies at SJK Chung Hua Batu 15. Not only that, they have also developed good discipline, character and vision.”

The event was also attended by Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, and Federation of Boards of Management for SJK Chung Hua of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions chairman Dato Jonathan Chai.