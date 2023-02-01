Shaikh Salman stays on as AFC boss, FAM president Hamidin elected Fifa council member

MANAMA (Feb 1): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) boss Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa retained his president’s post unopposed at the 33rd AFC Congress, held here today, as the Asian governing body met physically for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 57-year-old Bahrain royalty’s tenure for the 2023-2027 term, was confirmed by the delegates from 46-member associations (MA) at the Gulf Convention Centre here, according to the confederation’s statutes.

Shaikh Salman will also continue to serve as the Fifa Vice President (ex officio).

Shaikh Salman was first elected as the AFC President in May 2013 during its Extraordinary Congress held here. He was then returned unopposed during the 2015 and 2018 Congress.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin was elected as one of five AFC representatives to the Fifa Council (male) for the 2023-2027 term after a seven-cornered challenge.

Hamidin, who previously served as AFC Executive Committee member, received 30 votes to win the post, together with Qatar’s Sheikh Hamad Khalifa AA Al Thani (40 votes), Japan’s Kohzo Tashima (39), Mariano Areneta Jr (34) of the Philippines and Yasser H. Almisehal (35) of Saudi Arabia.

Incumbent Du Zhaocai of China and Mong Gyu Chung of South Korea missed out after only managing 18 and 19 votes respectively.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had served in the Fifa Council from 2015-2019, while the late Tan Sri Hamzah Abu Samah held the Fifa vice-president’s post for eight years from 1982 until 1990.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino, during his speech, congratulated both Shaikh Salman and the Asian football confederation for an incredible amount of development for the past few years.

He also praised Qatar for the great work in hosting the 2022 World Cup last year, which saw a record six Asian countries compete and for a first time ever, three Asian teams — Australia, Japan and South Korea — advance to the Round of 16. – Bernama