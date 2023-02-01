Tiong: Stop politicising Nurul Izzah’s appointment, focus on nation’s growth

KUCHING (Feb 1): It is time to let Nurul Izzah Anwar’s appointment as Prime Minister’s senior adviser to rest and allow her to focus on urgent matters that need attention, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“Related to the PM (Prime Minister) or not, at this moment let us support her and allow her the chance to serve the nation in her capacity.

“Advisers to a senior government leader are at times appointed for the purposes of giving alternative viewpoints or to fill in gaps that focus on the underserved portion of society. It does not necessarily overlap any current functions in the government to the point of redundancy,” he said in his social media page yesterday.

Tiong pointed out that Anwar had disclosed that his eldest daughter, Nurul Izzah, was appointed as his senior adviser on economic and finance matters to assist him at the Prime Minister’s Office and Finance Ministry, but stated that she would not be paid on allowance.

For the sake of the country’s economic recovery, Tiong said further politicking and propaganda on the issue must be put to rest.

Stressing that ‘enough is enough’, he said Malaysians need all the help they can get to put an end to wasteful politicking or running down political foes like in the past parliamentary term which had served to derail Malaysia’s growth and development trajectory.

“It has been one whole term of politicking around, hence, it is time for us now to focus on what is more important, which is to bring the country back to a solid economic footing.

“The people want to see the economy improve and reasonable constructive public policies being debated and formed; no more politicking which only erodes local and foreign confidence in the country’s leadership,” said the Bintulu MP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president.

On Tuesday (Jan 31), Anwar had defended the appointment of his daughter, Nurul Izzah, as his senior adviser, saying there is no nepotism involved.

“Nepotism is where (a family member) is given a position to abuse power, enrich themselves, obtain contracts and get paid a huge sum, but this is not the case,” Anwar told reporters after attending the National Sports Awards at the National Sports Council.

Nurul Izzah had revealed in an exclusive interview with Sunday Star that she had been serving as senior adviser to the Prime Minister since Jan 3 for matters related to economic and finance.

Nurul Izzah previously served as Lembah Pantai MP for two terms (2008-2018) and one term as Permatang Pauh MP. She failed to defend her Permatang Pauh seat in the 15th general election (GE15), after losing to a Perikatan Nasional candidate.