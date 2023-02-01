Winning start to 2023 for kegler Allexiss

KUCHING (Feb 1): Allexiss O’neil Edward has been crowned champion of Megalanes Sarawak’s first event of the year.

Allexiss won the recent Chinese New Year Special 2023 after accumulating 1,299 pinfalls over six games.

Second place went to Nurul Asyiqin Hasnan who downed 1,257 pinfalls and was awarded the Best Ladies bowler title.

In third place was Peter Pu Tze Liang who accumulated 1,209 pinfalls, while Norman Fadhli Abdul Rahman came in fourth after accumulating 1,187 pinfalls.

Norman also won the High Game award after achieving 254 pinfalls during his second game.

Ruhana Bujang finished in fifth spot after accumulating 1,184 pinfalls and also walked away with the Best Senior bowler award.

In sixth and seventh positions were Eddie Tan (1,180) and Awang Fadilah Jaya (1,163) respectively.

Finishing in eighth to 12th positions were Wan Mazlan Ahmad Mohtasa (1,1530, Abdul Aziz Kadri (1,152), Mohammad Ghazali Yaman (1,152), Abu Seman Umar (1,144), and Wan Othman Shah (1,136).

Melvin Gilbert Gimang Tingau finished in 13th place with 1,135 pinfalls.

He was also awarded in the High Game title jointly with Norman Fadhli after managing 254 pinfalls during his fourth game.

Zaini Rawi took the 14th place with 1,120 pinfalls and Bong Kihow was 15th with 1,112 pinfalls.

The event began with a lion and dragon dance by Persatuan Tarian Naga dan Singa Kota Sentosa Kuching.