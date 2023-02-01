Works on converting old DUN complex into arts centre to finish by 2026

KUCHING (Feb 1): Works on converting the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex in Petra Jaya here into a performing arts centre should reach completion by 2026 the latest, assured Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

Adding on, he said the Covid-19 pandemic had cause the project to be delayed and in this regard, he said the project, initially costing RM200 million, would require an additional RM200 million in view of rising cost of materials.

“Everybody knows that Covid-19 has put everything to a halt; now, we need extra budget for the project due things such as the rising cost of materials,” he told reporters yesterday when met after attending a press conference on a concert featuring rock band Exists, scheduled to be staged here this May.

Back on the performing arts centre project, Snowdan assured all the despite the delay, the facility would be worth the wait and he also pointed out that the works were being handled by experts, ‘and just any contractor’.

“Upon its completion, the centre is hoped to facilitate the hosting of prestigious performing arts events.

“We want Sarawak to be able to host international events at the centre too, so there is a need for us to build this centre according to international standards and specifications,” he added.

For the record, in 2017 Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said works on modifying the old DUN Sarawak complex into becoming a performing arts centre would commence at the end of that year.

At the time, Abdul Karim said the new facility would come with modern, comfortable seats for the audience.

“For those wanting to stage shows such as theatres, the centre should be a suitable venue for them.

“We hope that it would contribute to the development of arts and culture in Sarawak,” Abdul Karim was quoted as having said then.