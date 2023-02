TAWAU (Feb 2): Twelve wooden houses were destroyed in a fire at Jalan Guru, Kampung Jawa here on Thursday.

A spokesperson from the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said firefighters from the Tawau Fire and Rescue station responded to a distress call at 12.38pm.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze by 1pm before ending their operation close to 2pm.

No untoward incident was reported while the cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation.