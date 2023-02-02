4WD crashes into Customs van transporting drug suspect at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Feb 2): A Customs Department van transporting a drug trafficking suspect was hit by a four-wheel-drive (4WD) at Mile 15, Kuching-Serian road traffic light junction this morning.

Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the 4WD, driven by a 49-year-old man was heading towards Tapah from Mile 7 when it crashed into the van.

“The 4WD driver was heading straight when passing through the traffic light which was ‘green’ then, and changed lane to the left. He was said to be speeding. The van was coming out from the direction of Puncak Borneo and was heading to Samarahan.

“The van was transporting a suspect, who is charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, for trial at the Kuching High Court in Petra Jaya. Apart from the driver, two Customs Dept escorts were also inside the van

“The impact of the accident severely damaged the front of the 4WD while the Customs van was damaged on both sides and front. Three Customs personnel suffered only bruises while the 4WD driver was not hurt. The suspect suffered head injury,” he said.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.