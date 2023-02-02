Anwar calls for more private companies’ involvement in TVET programmes

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today proposed for private companies to take over technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

He said this will help prevent any mismatching of training and will address what is needed by industry players.

“Therefore, I propose that there is immediate action, we will work on it.

“There is a study, there is an immediate action committee to ensure that these children are trained and get a job with a reasonable income.

“For example in Pengerang, we will ask for the programmes to be taken over by Petronas to train and manage and use expertise to meet the needs of Petronas. We have DRB-Hicom which is an automotive-related sector, which they can take over.

“We are also talking to Sunway, to take over training in Ipoh or Berjaya (Berjaya Corporation Berhad) hospitality and tourism and services, we have Syed Mokhtar’s group of companies he can take some,” Anwar told a press conference after the post-Cabinet meeting today.

He said the Cabinet has a committee led by deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi which will identify additional steps and more private companies to help with this initiative.

“This will help solve some problems of mismatching of training that isn’t needed by the industry or unsatisfactory services.

“This is a big decision and I ask for action to be taken immediately other than that we will explain more during the Budget on the 24th of the month,” Anwar said. – Malay Mail