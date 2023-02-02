Association: Aided Chinese primary schools that apply should be given maintenance grant

KUCHING (Feb 2): The federal government should introduce a more effective system for aided Chinese primary schools to apply for maintenance grant, said Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management deputy chairman Datuk Pau Chiong Ung.

“In last year alone, over half of the aided Chinese primary schools that applied for maintenance grant did not receive the money,” Pau pointed out at a Lunar New Year luncheon with media outlets under See Hua Group at KTS Garden restaurant yesterday.

Pau, who is in charge of affairs related to Chinese primary schools, said the situation was different in the years before 2022 as all the schools that applied for the maintenance grant would definitely be approved an amount of money for the purpose.

The association’s secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai, who was present, said 163 out of 192 Chinese primary schools in the state had applied for maintenance grant last year and only 70 of them were approved.

“We do not have such issue until last year. In 2022, some of the schools got higher amount but more than half of the schools did not receive the grant to carry out repair and maintenance work,” said Chai.

Chai said the conditions imposed during the application were also not practical, with some requiring submission of quotations from three different contractors for consideration.

Thus, he hoped the Education Ministry will reach out to the school boards to discuss the issues faced by them and to work out a solution.

“The grant application for last year was a lot stricter and decisions were made purely on the information submitted through the system. I feel that more consideration should be given to the application and those officials should have visited the affected schools and talk to the officials,” said Chai.

The association’s chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau suggested a formula to be worked out regarding the calculation of maintenance grant for each school that applies and to implement a more systematic approach to support Chinese schools.

Among other issues faced, Pau also shared that he had been strongly against the Education Ministry’s policy of combined class system at primary schools with less than 30 students, where classes for students of different standards will be joined, which also covered Chinese primary schools.

Thus, Pau said his team plans to organise a courtesy visit to the Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying to highlight issues faced by Chinese primary schools in the state.

On the other hand, he was grateful to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government for allocating funds to Chinese schools for the purpose of relocation, building expansion or land purchase.

“Definitely, the Chinese school boards do not feel that big of a pressure with the assistance from the state government and we would like to accord our gratitude to the state government for that,” said Pau.

Among those present at the luncheon were the association’s chief executive officer Hong Woan Ying, See Hua Daily News regional manager Chia Chiew Boon and editor Than Lee Sen.