BNM may raise hikes as US Feds raise theirs in 2023

KUCHING (Feb 2): As analysts expected, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50-4.75 per cent, the highest level since October 2007, slowing the rapid tightening campaign that ratcheted up its rate by 425 bps in 10 months.

All 12 voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee voted for the policy decision.

In an effort to convince financial markets that the Federal Reserve is intent on keeping rates high to bring down inflation, the FOMC repeated its stance that “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2.0 per cent over time.”

At the same time, the FOMC reaffirmed its longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy, a message to markets that it is not considering adjusting its inflation goal higher than the 2.0 per cent target.

Meanwhile, it noted “modest growth in spending and production” and that “inflation has eased,” but remains “elevated.”

“Overall, there was less language about crises facing the economy and it seems less pessimistic about the effect of Russia’s war in the Ukraine on the US economy, but there was no mention on the impact of China’s reopening,” commented analysts with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research).

“At a post-monetary policy decision press conference Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “we have more work to do” to bring down inflation.

“That is a relatively vague signal to financial markets that the Fed is not planning on backing down from its policy tightening, especially when the labor market is still extremely tight, with job gains being robust.”

In spite of the FOMC decision and Fed Chairman’s consistent hawkish signal, Kenanga Research believe Malaysia’s central bank would likely keep the overnight policy rate (OPR) unchanged at 2.75 per cent for the rest of 2023.

“More importantly, we believe that BNM’s surprising decision to not raise the OPR by 25bps in its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is a signal to pause its current normalisation cycle that began in May last year.

“Moving forward, the possibility of a rate change decision depends mainly on the inflation trend and growth outlook, as well as any major fiscal policy decision made by the government.”

While FOMC officials acknowledged the recent improvement in inflation readings, researchers at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) saw that they did not significantly alter their guidance on future interest rate movements, as they see ongoing increases in the target rate appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to two per cent over time.

“This implies that the Fed will continue to hike interest rate by 25bps in the next FOMC meeting on March 21 and 22 to bring the fed funds rate to 4.75-5 per cent,” it concluded.

“Closer to home, we maintain our anticipation for BNM to raise OPR by 25bps to bring the policy rate to three per cent as current policy rate of 2.75 per cent is still seen as accommodative while there remains upside risk to inflation.”

The team with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) also expect the US rates to be raised to five per cent this year.

“As inflation remained elevated and Fed remains committed to push its policy rate to be more restrictive, we expect the fed funds rate to be raised further towards five per cent at the next FOMC meeting.

“Easing inflation will boost confidence and positive wage growth on the back of tight job market will allow for more hikes to contain overall demand pressures. We forecast the US economy would experience a soft landing driven by consumer spending, which continued to grow in 4QCY22 even after aggressive rate hikes last year. “