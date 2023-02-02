Cops record statements of 10 individuals over gatherings at two embassies

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Police have recorded statements from 10 individuals to assist in their investigations into two protest gatherings held in front of the Swedish and Dutch embassies in the capital last Friday.

City police chief, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim, said the statements of all the people had been taken recently.

“More individuals will be summoned in the future to assist in the investigations,” he told reporters after city police’s monthly gathering at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters today.

Last Saturday, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said that police had detected two gatherings to hand over a memorandum protesting the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Stockholm and a solidarity demonstration that did not comply with the law.

Noor Delihan said police have opened two investigation papers under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 in connection with the two protest gatherings. — Bernama