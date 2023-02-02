Kuching court fines Indonesian man RM10,000 for dealing with gaming machines

KUCHING (Feb 2): An Indonesian man was fined RM10,000 in default three months’ jail by a magistrates’ court today after he pleaded guilty to having dealt with gaming machines in January.

Tju Miaw Bie, 37, from West Kalimantan entered the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section carries a fine of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 for each gambling machine seized, and jail of not more than five years, upon conviction.

Tju committed the offence at a room in Lorong Kota Padawan here at 3.45pm on Jan 22.

Based on the facts of the case, police raided the premises where Tju was, on suspicion that gaming activities were being held there, and seized slot machines from him.

Further inspection of the premises found items said to be used for illegal gaming, such as two television sets, eight joysticks, a top-up controller, a WiFi modem, a mobile phone used for top-up, three mobile phones, and RM260 in cash, which were all confiscated as case exhibits.

A gaming expert further confirmed that the top-up controller was a gaming machine that offered a bet. It is considered gambling because winning points could be redeemed with money at the end of the game.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted, while Tju was unrepresented.