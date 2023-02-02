Miri man jailed two months for voluntarily causing hurt

MIRI (Feb 2): A man was sentenced to two months’ jail and fined RM1,000 in default another month in jail by a Magistrates’ Court here today for voluntarily causing hurt to another man with a stick.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi convicted Safuan Suboh, 47, from Kampung Haji Wahid here after he pleaded guilty to a charge read under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a 10-year prison sentence or a fine or whipping or two of such punishments, if convicted.

The court ordered the prison sentence to run from the date of arrest on Jan 29.

The brief facts of the case stated that Safuan voluntarily caused hurt to a 27-year-old man with a stick at 6.20pm on Jan 29 at Kampung Haji Wahid.

Inspector Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted.