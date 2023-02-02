Miri mayor wants sports facilities, infrastructure fully used

MIRI (Feb 2): Sports clubs and associations here need to take full advantage of sports facilities and infrastructure provided by the government, by organising more events or establishing collaborations with existing sports bodies, Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii has suggested.

According to him, one of the sports facilities here which is rarely utilised is the Permyjaya Gokart Track in Permyjaya New Township

Yii, who is also the mayor of Miri, wants all motoring and go-kart clubs here to organise more events and fully utilise the track as well as facilities provided.

“The Permyjaya Go-kart Track is one of the 11 race tracks nationwide that have been approved by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to organise racing events. We were informed of this good news just last week,” he said at a press conference at the Permyjaya Gokart Track yesterday.

Prior to this, on June 6 last year, a special penal was set up to carry out inspection on the go kart track in Permyjaya.

The inspection of the circuit was proposed by the LD Motorsports Club, which is also a member of the Sarawak Motorsports Association (SMA), to enable them to organise events as stipulated.

LD Motorsports Club president Alan Kon, who was also present at the press conference, said the circuit inspection committee consisted of the track inspector of the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) and the MAM secretary general, representatives from the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), representatives from SMA as well as himself.

After the result of the inspection and report were submitted, the Permyjaya Go-Kart track was then approved for the organising of racing events, he added.

Kon added that such inspections were necessary and was one of the conditions in circuit racing, especially after the track had to be temporarily closed during the pandemic.

Following the good news, he said LD Motorsports Club will be organising racing events at the track in March and October this year.

“We do not want these existing facilities to be left idle, therefore we will take advantage of them by organising our racing event in March this year,” he told The Borneo Post when met after the press conference.

He added that he was thankful that all facilities at the track were still functioning properly and works to clean up the track including grass cutting had also been done.

Apart from that, maintenance work has also been carried out by the authority concerned on the track surface.

Meanwhile, Yii hopes that with the organising of the event which will ‘revive’ the race track after it was ‘quiet’ throughout the pandemic, more domestic visitors and those from neighbouring countries will come and may even take part in the events organised.

Also present at the press conference were a representative of SSC, Vincent Thomas, as well as representatives of SMA and MAM.