New contractor to complete upgrading of 1.7km road in Semariang

SERIAN (Feb 2): A new contractor to do upgrading works on the 1.7-kilometre Jalan Tan Sri Abang Ikhwan in Semariang will be appointed to continue the works from the previous contractor whose services will be terminated.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said she was made to understand from the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) that the contractor would be terminated due to their failure to deliver the project in time.

“DBKU has informed me that they are now in the process of appointing a new contractor. Supposedly, in March, there will be a new contractor to do the unfinished works,” she said.

She said this when met by reporters after launching the ‘Saberkas Prihatin Khas’ programme at Serian Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK Serian), in conjunction with Saberkas’ 50th Anniversary at Taman Anggerik, here yesterday.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is also Semariang assemblywoman, also said that the project would probably take some time to accomplish and the cost would also increase.

In August 2020, the media reported that the Sarawak government had allocated RM5.2 million to upgrade the two-lane Jalan Tan Sri Abang Ikhwan to four-lane road.

The road upgrading work would ease the traffic flow in the area following frequent traffic congestion due to increasing number of vehicles.

