Nik Nazmi urges state governments to nominate wetlands as new Ramsar sites

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 2): State governments are encouraged to nominate potential wetlands as new Ramsar sites, said Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

In his message in conjunction with World Wetlands Day 2023 themed ‘It’s time for wetland restoration’ today, Nik Nazmi called on all Ramsar site managers in the country to further strengthen their respective Ramsar site management in line with the objectives of the Ramsar Convention.

Malaysia ratified the Ramsar Convention on March 10, 1995, and as many as seven wetlands in Malaysia have been recognized as Ramsar sites.

They are Tasek Bera, Pahang; Tanjung Piai, Pulau Kukup and Sungai Pulai, Johor; Kuching Wetlands National Park, Sarawak; and Lower Kinabatangan-Segama Wetlands as well as Kota Kinabalu Wetlands, Sabah.

Nik Nazmi said the wetland ecosystem plays an important and natural role in food security, climate mitigation and stability in addition to functioning as a wave breaker, reducing the effects of floods, rubbish trapping and being a habitat for flora and fauna including endangered species.

“I’m counting on the cooperation of all parties to ensure that our wetland ecosystem remains preserved.

“This is the time to strengthen our efforts, encourage the involvement of the local community, and mobilise solutions towards protecting and conserving wetland ecosystems for the wellbeing of present and future generations,” he added. — Bernama