Number of flood evacuees rises in Sabah, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): A total of 1,735 flood victims are still housed at relief centres in Sabah and Johor this morning, an increase from 1,666 people last night.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees rose to 758 people from 220 families compared to 690 people from 204 families last night. They are currently taking shelter at 15 centres in five districts.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement, said Telupid has the highest number of victims, with 425 people from 120 families moved to eight centres.

“Some 123 people from 46 families were relocated to three relief centres in Paitan; 118 people from 33 families to one centre in Beaufort; 47 people from nine families to two centres in Beluran and 45 people from 12 families to one centre in Lahad Datu.

“The number of evacuees in Paitan and Beluran is expected to increase and remain unchanged in other districts,” the statement read.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in three districts rose slightly from 976 people last night to 977 people as of 8am today.

The JPBN secretariat said 10 relief centres are still operating in Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, and Segamat to house 273 families.

“Batu Pahat still recorded the highest number of evacuees with 873 people, followed by Segamat (63) and Kota Tinggi (41),” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat still exceeds the danger level with a reading of 18.75 metres and showing a rising trend. — Bernama