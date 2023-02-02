KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 2): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unveiled the logo of Malaysia Madani, a concept he introduced as an effort to drive and restore Malaysia’s dignity and glory in the global arena.

According to an infographic posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages, the logo features a palm-like design bearing the four colours of the Jalur Gemilang.

The five fingers with red and white stripes highlighted in the logo simbolise the principles of Rukun Negara, the foundation of Malaysia’s ideology, while the blue circle on the ‘palm’ signifies consensus and unity among Malaysians.

The crescent moon symbol which represents Islam as the religion of the Federation, is also used as one of the elements of the logo, in addition to the 14-point star which signifies unity among the 13 states and Federal Territories of the Federation.

The four colours used for the logo are blue, symbolising national unity, inclusivity and brotherhood; red (courage, identity and determination); yellow (value of tradition, culture and local wisdom); and white (nobleness, purity of heart and good will).

Anwar in the same posting said Malaysia Madani was proposed by him as the way forward for Malaysia as well as its multiracial and multicultural society.

“We will strive to uphold these values to the best of our ability,” he said.

The concept, which he introduced officially on January 19, was based on six pillars, namely namely sustainability, prosperity, innovation, respect, trust and compassion. — Bernama