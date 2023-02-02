Power theft by crypto miners in Kota Samarahan costs S’wak Energy RM33,000 per month

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sarawak Energy estimated that it has incurred losses of more than RM33,000 per month due to three cases of unbilled consumption of power in Kota Samarahan.

In a statement yesterday, it said last week, three cryptocurrency mining operations at Kota Samarahan were caught stealing electricity, with a total of 179 cryptocurrency mining servers found during the raid.

“Direct tapping cables connected directly from the incoming mains to the premises were discovered during the joint operation involving three agencies. The cables were dismantled and seized together with the servers as evidence of electricity theft.

“Sarawak Energy, together with the Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunication, and the Police, is intensifying its anti-power theft enforcement at Kota Samarahan,” it said.

Police reports have been lodged for further investigation.

In 2022, a total of eight premises in the Kota Samarahan area were detected stealing electricity, with more than 300 mining servers seized and 158 servers burnt in two fire cases which occurred in August.

Sarawak Energy incurred losses amounting to an estimated RM124,600 per month from these cases.

Although Sarawak Energy customers enjoy the lowest average tariffs in Malaysia, power thefts continue to occur.

Cryptocurrency mining consumes a large amount of electricity as the servers run non-stop and require a cooling system to prevent overheating. Non-standard installations commonly used in electricity theft for such energy-intensive activities can easily overload the electrical system capacity, increasing the risk of short circuits, appliance damage, fires, and even loss of lives.

Those guilty of stealing electricity will be charged under Section 33(5) of the Electricity Ordinance, with penalties of up to RM100,000 and/or five years in jail.

Sarawak Energy will continue to work with the Sarawak Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunication and the Police to track down and detect more electricity thieves, especially cryptocurrency mining operators.

Collaboration with agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department is also ongoing to raise awareness of safe electricity usage to prevent unwanted fires.

Landlords are advised to be mindful of tenants’ activities and electricity accounts should be registered under tenants’ name. This is to avoid being involved in any power theft crime committed at rented properties.

Members of the public are also reminded not to trust service providers claiming to be able to reduce electricity use or allow premises owners to enjoy unlimited usage of electricity through meter tampering.

Meter inspection teams are trained to detect various electricity theft methods such as tampered meters, fake electricity meter covers, underground direct tapping and smart meter indications – as part of Sarawak Energy’s efforts to curb power theft.

Those with power theft information are strongly encouraged to step forward and contact Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email to customercare@sarawakenergy.com.

Sarawak Energy assures that all information received will be kept strictly confidential.