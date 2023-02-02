RM526,100 windfall for Sabah Para contingent

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 2): The state Para contingent’s historic achievement at the 2022 Para Malaysia Games (Para Sukma) did not go unnoticed.

The contingent received RM526,100 windfall for their outstanding efforts in capturing the overall champions title for the first time ever since the multi-sport event started in 1982.

In all, the State Para athletes bagged 54 golds, 36 silvers and 35 bronzes, which saw them edge defending champions Sarawak into second placing with 50 golds, 47 silvers and 49 bronzes followed by Johor with 38 golds, 30 silvers and 25 bronzes.

“It is an achievement that we are very proud of, whereby the contingent also exceeded the initial target of 40 golds,” Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin delivered the Chief Minister’s speech at the Para Sukma Athletes Winning Incentive presentation ceremony here on Thursday.

According to Hajiji, out of the overall winning incentive, RM405,700 was distributed to athletes, RM98,400 to coaches and RM12,000 to team managers.

The athletics squad as expected received the highest amount of incentive with RM262,200; swimming (RM128,900); table tennis (RM64,100); archery (RM23,100), tenpin bowling (RM11,900), lawnbowl (RM10,700), badminton (RM8,700), powerlifting (RM3,500) and chess (RM3,000).

For the record, Sabah took part in nine sports in the Para Sukma in Kuala Lumpur where the athletics squad impressed with 30 golds, 18 silvers and 17 bronzes followed by swimming with 12 golds, five silvers and six bronzes and table tennis with eight golds, six silvers and two bronzes.

The rest of the sports are from archery (two golds, one silver, five bronzes), tenpin bowling (one gold, two silvers), lawn bowls (one gold, one silver, one bronze), badminton (two silvers and two bronzes), powerlifting (one silver, one bronze) and chess (one bronze).

“Hopefully with the presentation of the incentive, the athletes will continue to strive harder to achieve excellence and make Sabah proud in the sporting arena.

“I will continue to give my fullest support in the development of sports and to produce many quality athletes to represent the state in the future,” added Hajiji.

Meanwhile, Hajiji reaffirmed the state government’s commitment towards the betterment of sports in the state by providing RM27.02 million allocation under the State Budget 2023.

He said the allocation will include doing sports science research with Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and relevant agencies.

Apart from that, another RM21.6 million has been set aside for maintenance and upgrading works on all the sports complexes as well as youth arenas in the state.

“The government hopes that with the allocation, more sports activities will be held and we will be able to provide modern technology and facilities from time to time so that the athletes can train efficiently.

“We are committed to developing the athletes and also sports. Therefore, we hope that our youngsters in particular will be actively involved in sports

“Through the Sabah Sports Policy, the government is working towards creating sports culture by providing equal opportunities for all to strive for excellence at the international stage,” he concluded.

Newly appointed assistant minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Fairuz Renddan, the ministry permanent secretary-cum-Para Sukma chief contingent Datuk Mansur Asun, Sabah Sports Council director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor, Sabah Sports Board chairman Osman Aganduk and general manager Terrance Pudin were among those present.