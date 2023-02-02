Rural Development Ministry issues implementation order for rebuilding Semporna jetty

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 2): The Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) has issued an implementation order to the Semporna District Office in Sabah for rebuilding the collapsed Pulau Pababag jetty with an allocation of RM400,000.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it was hoped that the reconstruction work could begin soon for the benefit of the affected villagers, especially students.

“The daily movements of at least 151 school students and 35 Tadika Kemas pupils have been affected by the bridge and jetty collapse,” said Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, in a statement today.

Based on a 90-second video which has gone viral, two teachers were involved in rescuing 25 students after the jetty collapsed on Jan 30.

Two students were slightly injured in the lips and hands in the incident.

The jetty is the main landing point in Kampung Pababag for residents to get to Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Pababag.

Ahmad Zahid said he was in Sabah checking on the flood situation that day when he was informed of the incident by Semporna UMNO chief Abdul Manan Indanan.

“I instructed KKDW to immediately contact the Semporna District Office to investigate and take immediate action because the route was used daily by residents, including to send children to school and Tadika Kemas in Pulau Pababag,” he added. – Bernama