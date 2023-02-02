Saberkas Prihatin Khas programme launches in Taman Anggerek, Serian

SERIAN (Feb 2): The ‘Saberkas Prihatin Khas’ programme for Bukit Semuja constituency was officially launched at Taman Anggerek here by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali yesterday.

She said the ‘Saberkas Prihatin Khas’ programme has been held for the past three years since its establishment, but this year is a special year as it is the year when Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) celebrates its golden jubilee (50th anniversary).

“Saberkas this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary of its establishment. It has been a long journey.

“We will continue with programmes that will benefit the community, associations and NGOs especially. Saberkas will still be the pillar of the youths in the state.

“Now that we have hit 50 years old, we have matured and there is a lot that we can do. We bring Saberkas to communities and to centres like this PPDK so that Saberkas can be seen to benefit all levels of our society,” she said when speaking at the launching of the programme at Serian Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK) in conjunction with Saberkas’ 50th anniversary at Taman Anggerik here yesterday.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is also Saberkas vice president, said they chose to launch the programme at the PPDK because it houses people with disabilities and Saberkas cares for all levels of community.

“In general, our main purpose is to hold programmes like this first, we want Saberkas to be known by all levels of community. We want to cultivate the spirit of helping and caring for the community.

“I hope that in the future, Saberkas will continue to be able to cooperate and collaborate with all parties and communities, associations, community leaders, party members, NGOs, and even Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) Sarawak branch.

“We can help each other with Saberkas cooperating and collaborating with other agencies and NGOs or anyone that will give benefit to the community,” she said.

She also said that this year, Saberkas has planned a total of 727 programmes in conjunction with its golden jubilee, involving all levels of society, including Saberkas units in villages.

“Anyone who wants to set up a unit (Saberkas unit) in their village, please talk to our Saberkas executive committee and we can set a unit in your village, so that more programmes can be held, from social and recreation and welfare to education, training and leadership as well as economy and entrepreneurship. We want Saberkas to be relevant.

“Also, this year, Sarawak is celebrating its 60th year in Malaysia, and there will be many festivals and programmes that we look forward to this year,” she said.

Apart from PPDK Bukit Semuja, Saberkas is also looking forward to have 40 of such programmes covering southern, central and northern zones.

At the ceremony yesterday, Saberkas donated a television set, laptops and a grant of RM5,000 to PPDK Serian.

Also attending the ceremony were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, who is also Saberkas Bukit Semuja branch chairman; PPDK Serian chairman Barian Nyaluti; Saberkas exco member Senator Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim; political secretary to Sarawak Premier Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup; Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah, and a representative from Serian District Office, Gerald George.