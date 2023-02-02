Samarahan man jailed 3 months for punching 17-year-old boy

KUCHING (Feb 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man, 25, to three months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt to a boy, 17, by punching him in the face.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Rizal Sabu from Kampung Sindang Baru, Samarahan after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Zaiton also ordered for Rizal’s jail sentence to take effect from the day of his arrest on Dec 5, 2022.

Rizal committed the offence by the roadside of Jalan Tabuan Stutong here around 11.30pm on Dec 4, 2022.

Based on the facts of case, the teenager was pushing his motorcycle, which had broken down, when Rizal and his friend approached him and introduced themselves as police officers.

The duo then proceeded to punch the boy in his face, injuring him in the process.

The boy managed to escape from the two men and with the help of members of the public, Rizal was arrested and handed over to the police.

It is understood that Rizal and his friend had wanted to steal the motorcycle.

The investigation found he has six past criminal records involving drug abuse, motorcycle theft, and extortion.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Rizal was unrepresented by legal counsel.