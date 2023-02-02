Several areas in Pinang Jawa facing water supply disruption, says Kuching Water Board

KUCHING (Feb 2): Several areas in Pinang Jawa, Gita here are facing water supply disruption due to a main pipe leakage at Jalan Pinang Jawa.

In a statement today issued by the Kuching Water Board (KWB), the water supply disruption is estimated to last until 4am tomorrow (Friday).

“The cause of (water supply) disruptions is due to works on the repair of 400mm DI main leak at Jalan Pinang Jawa, Gita,” pointed out KWB in the statement.

The areas affected are along Jalan Pinang Jawa, along Jalan Matang from the Semarak traffic lights until Kubah Ria, Jalan Bunga Raja, Jalan Bunga Rampai, Jalan Bunga Teratai, Jalan Bunga Kasturi, Jalan Bunga Ros, Jalan Bunga Champaka, Jalan Bunga Kenanga, Kampung Gita Lama and Kampung Gita Laut.

Other areas which are also affected are Jalan Perupok, Jalan Inai, Jalan Bunga Merak, Jalan Bunga Tongkeng, Taman Heritage, Taman Bunga Mawar and Jalan Taman Fong Joon.

The surrounding areas of the mentioned areas are also said to be experiencing low water pressure or no water supply.

According to the statement, water tanker will be mobilised to address the temporary water supply issue.

“Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.”