Sarawak govt’s role only to identify tallest flagpole’s site, says Premier

KUCHING (Feb 2): The Sarawak government’s role in the country’s tallest flagpole project is just to identify the site for it to be erected, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the project would be funded by the private sector in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th anniversary celebration.

“The flagpole (project) is a proposition from the private sector because they wanted to contribute as we are celebrating our 60th anniversary this year.

“We (Sarawak government) just identified the site for them to put up the flagpole,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly Complex in Petra Jaya, here today.

In a recent statement through his office, Abang Johari had said the project would be funded by the private sector as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s role in the formation of Malaysia.

The statement said the project would include the development of the designated site as well as its vicinity and that it has no relation to the issue of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

It added that the project would become part of the tourism infrastructure in Kuching as well as to show loyalty to Sarawak.

The Borneo Post on Jan 27 reported that the proposed flagpole would be 99 metres tall, which is four metres higher than the nation’s current tallest flagpole at Merdeka Square in Kuala Lumpur.

The project, which will be sited on the Petra Jaya side of the Kuching Waterfront, is expected to cost about RM30 million.

Since then, the Opposition and critics have been up in arms over the project saying that the funds should be invested in public infrastructure, as well as health or education facilities.