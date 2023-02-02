S’wak PKR Women backs Nurul Izzah’s appointment based on qualifications

KUCHING (Feb 2): Keadilan Sarawak Women chief Victoria Musa has called on the public to stay calm and not politicise the recent appointment of Nurul Izzah Anwar, but instead to let the federal government leadership focus on the country’s economic recovery plans.

In a statement issued yesterday, she said Keadilan Sarawak Women welcomed and supported the appointment of PKR Vice President Nurul Izzah Anwar as Senior Economic and Financial Advisor to the Prime Minister.

“Nurul Izzah is appointed as an advisor and does not receive any allowance and does not hold the position of Chief Executive Officer or chairman who has the authority to approve projects, tenders and so on.

“This appointment is in accordance with her qualifications, where she has two degrees related to engineering and a Master’s degree in public policy, which includes politics, economics and social, from the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University, Washington, a leading university in the United States,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Victoria pointed out that, in addition to being academically qualified, Nurul Izzah is also a leader who is sensitive to the issues that plague the people.

“She is wise in expressing proposals and suggestions that will benefit the country in terms of economic, political and social development in the Dewan Rakyat when she held the positions of Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai and Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh.

“Nurul Izzah has also been a member of the National Treasury Accounts Committee (PAC) before,” she said.