Umno disciplinary board decides on five Sabah members – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 2): Although Sabah Umno wants action to be taken against five of its State assemblymen all decisions are up to the disciplinary board, said Putatan Member of Parliament Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey said although Sabah Umno leadership wants action to be taken against the five Umno assemblymen for supporting Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, the matter should be brought to the disciplinary board to be evaluated before a decision be made by the Umno Supreme Council.

“So let’s follow the rules, whatever decision will be announced later, we will accept,” he said after officiating the Road Safety Campaign at Teluk dumpil in Putatan on Thursday.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Tanjung Keramat assemblyman, said he would wait for the decision to be made through the disciplinary board as stated by Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently.

“So, let’s wait… let’s keep calm and wait for whatever announcement made later,” he said.

During a special Sabah Umno liaison meeting on Monday, Ahmad Zahid stated that the status of the five Umno assemblymen who supported the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will be decided through the Umno disciplinary board before being handed over to the Supreme Council to make a decision.

On January 6, Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin announced that Umno/Barisan Nasional (BN) was withdrawing its support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

However, the five Umno Sabah assemblymen including Shahelmey went against the party’s decision and backed Hajiji who is also GRS chairman.

The other four are Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Dr Yusuf Yacob, (Sindumin) and Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk).

Shahelmey who is Tanjung Keramat assemblyman, was later appointed as Deputy Chief Minister and Works Minister to replace Bung in a Cabinet reshuffle.