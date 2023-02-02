Upbeat on MISC’s two new LNG carriers

KUCHING (Feb 2): Analysts are upbeat as MISC Bhd (MISC) recently welcomed Seri Damai and Seri Daya – two of its latest LNG carriers (LNGC) have joined the group’s LNGC fleet.

These 174,000 CBM LNGCs were built by Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd (SHI) and feature cutting-edge and environmentally friendly technologies.

These LNGCs will be managed by Eaglestar Shipmanagenent (S) Pte Ltd (Eaglestar), and will be on long-term charters to ExxonMobil’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SeaRiver Maritime LLC (SRM).

“The delivery signals a strong start to the year for the group and is a key milestone in its collaboration with SRM, as well as its continuous partnerships with SHI, Eaglestar and its own Gas Assets and Solutions (GAS) team.

“It also represents a step forward in supporting a net-zero future for the LNG industry,” commented analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“Seri Damai and Seri Daya will now add on to MISC’s fleet strength, which currently consists of 31 LNG carriers for its gas business, in addition to six very large ethane carriers (VLECs) and two LNG floating storage units (FSUs), which has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tonnes.

“We opine that given MISC’s track record with LNGCs long-term charters as well as the strong demand in LNG globally, MISC is set to continue its robust performance and positive future prospects in the Oil and Gas shipping subindustry.

“The additional vessels have been factored in and considering their long-term operations, we make no changes to our earnings estimates as this juncture.”

Overall, MIDF Research continued to like MISC as its medium to long term growth plans stay intact, in line with the demand growth for LNG post-pandemic and the heightened tension in the Russia-Ukraine front.