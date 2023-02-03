Bandar Kuching MP appeals for reconsideration over decision to cut allocations for reps

KUCHING (Feb 3): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii is appealing to the Federal Cabinet to reconsider its decision to slash the allocations for parliamentarians from RM3.8 million to RM1.3 million.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said such reduction would affect certain initiatives and programmes that the respective MPs had in mind for their respective constituencies.

He also said Putrajaya should take into account the needs of each parliamentary constituency, particularly those in Sabah and Sarawak, rather than ordering for allocation cuts across the board.

“The constituencies in Sabah and Sarawak are in a dire need of more funds in order to be on par with those in Peninsular Malaysia in terms of development.

“We hope this decision would be reconsidered, taking into context the needs of each constituency, especially in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a WhatsApp message when asked for comments today.

It has been reported that the allocations for MPs would be slashed from RM3.8 million to RM1.3 million.

Prior to this, the MPs in Peninsular Malaysia were granted allocations amounting to RM3.5 million as well as RM300,000 for service centre operations, while their counterparts from Sabah and Sarawak received RM4 million and RM300,000 for service centre operations.

Dr Yii pointed out that these MP allocations were meant to benefit the people at the end of the day.

“All resources given to our offices would be given back to the people. We are responsible and accountable for every sen spent.”

He said he could understand that the reduction in MP funding was meant as part of the government’s austerity measures in view of the tough economic situation in the country and globally.

Still, he believed that many MPs were hoping that the government would review this decision.

“All the funds channelled to our offices would be given back to our constituents.

“Such reduction could affect certain programmes and initiatives that we want to do for our constituencies. We do hope that the government would consider reviewing this decision and restore (the amount) if not similar; even better, (channel) more allocations so that we can help to empower the communities in our constituencies,” he said.

Nonetheless, Dr Yii pledged that he would continue to be resourceful with whatever allocation given to the MPs.

“My office will continue to serve the people to the best that we can, regardless of the amount received.

“We have been in the opposition for so long that we used to be getting zero allocation – we have learnt how to be resourceful. We would do our best to prioritise, to serve the people to the best of our capacity,” he added.