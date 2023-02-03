Beam e-scooter operator seeks collaborative partnership with S’wak local authorities

KUCHING (Feb 3): Beam Mobility has withdrawn its electric scooter (e-scooter) operations here for the time being and is seeking to establish a collaborative partnership with relevant local authorities in its goals to improve the mobility, safety, and connectivity of its citizens.

This follows the concerns voiced by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who said the operation of Beam e-scooters in areas under Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) jurisdiction is illegal, adding that the operator has to get a permit from the council to display or operate them.

In a statement on Monday (Jan 30), the operator assured that safety is at the bedrock of Beam Mobility, and Beam ensures the safety of its users through these partnerships, it’s micromobility vehicles’ technology, and commitment to educate the public of e-scooter use.

“The company’s growth in countries such as Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, stems from the increasing public demand for an accessible and affordable EV without the hassle of charging or ownership. Beam works in partnership with relevant local agencies to ensure its micromobility vehicles are harmoniously integrated into the local public transport system and to fill gaps where current services aren’t able to reach.

“Beam Mobility regularly works with the Micromobility Research Partnership (MRP) – a global group of academics, transport specialists and consultants – for real-world micromobility usage data to understand user behaviour and patterns. Combined with benchmarking regulatory practices from around the globe, this combination of information helps cities make educated and informed decisions that improves the health of the city and mobility of all its citizens,” it said.

Beam Mobility said it collaborates with an array of organisations like city councils, research groups, and authorities in Malaysia – and presently, solutions that involve e-scooter regulations, road safety, and street infrastructure are continuously being worked on with authorities such as the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) and Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) with the goal to improve first and last mile transport in dense commercial and residential areas throughout the country.

As a result, in 2022, Beam said it had successfully launched its e-scooters to 31 new locations in the Klang Valley, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Johor – with nearly 3,600 Beam e-scooters are now available for use in various residential, commercial and office areas throughout Malaysia, encouraging people out of their cars and connecting them to public transit locations.

Last year, Beam recorded increases in every key ridership metric, with more than 215,000 frequent users and over 1 million rides taken – 100,000 of which had been taken to and from public transit locations.

“The easy accessibility and convenience of an e-scooter allows users to hop-on and off an e-scooter to travel several kilometers in a matter of minutes – effectively shrinking sprawling cities, towns and neighbourhoods – making once-distant public transit locations and commercial areas easily accessible from the user’s homes, without the hassle of traffic congestion and parking,” said Justin Tiew, general manager of Beam Mobility Malaysia.

Beam’s research-based decisions also heavily influences the safety-focused build of its shared e-scooters, equipped with various safety technologies that ensure responsible usage by their users.

With features such as speed-limiters and geo-fencing technology, Beam Mobility said riders will only be able to use Beam e-scooters at restricted speeds (under 25km/h) and in suitable areas, ensuring the safety of riders, pedestrians and other motorists, while also helping Beam identify and monitor inappropriate usage or parking of its e-scooters. Additionally, Beam’s e-scooters are equipped with batteries that are certified to the very highest of standards in terms of fire safety.

“Beam also recognises the importance of public awareness and education in relation to road safety and strives to educate the public of Beam’s e-scooters by consistently conducting the Beam Safety Academy in various areas in Malaysia.

“Conducted by highly experienced and well-versed professionals, members of the public are encouraged by Beam to join the Beam Safety Academy, as it allows users to acquaint themselves with Beam’s e-scooters in a safe and controlled environment, ensuring that they comfortable in operation, and are well-versed of its uses on the streets of Malaysia.

“Furthermore, with more Malaysians opting for e-scooters and public transit for more of their journeys, Beam’s e-scooters also have the potential to boost the local economy, by generating greater footfall and exposure to local businesses in tourism and commercial hotspots around the country,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Beam actively encourages local businesses to partake in its Beam Booster Programme – a partnership platform that enables riders to make pit stops and responsibly park Beam e-scooters at designated spots in front of their favourite cafés, restaurants, or convenience stores; using the company’s proprietary virtual parking technology.

Moreover, Beam also contributes to the local economy by providing several alternative employment opportunities in the gig economy. Currently, over 250 Malaysians are employed as Beam Rangers to regularly track and service Beam’s high-technology e-scooters, ensuring that they are well-maintained and safe for public use.

“Moving forward, following the recognition of micromobility as an essential part of the public transport framework in the 12th Malaysia Plan, Beam expresses its appreciation to various federal agencies and local councils who have helped Beam grow with the nation’s public transit network, and seeks to further forge new partnerships and collaborate with more city councils in Malaysia,” it said.