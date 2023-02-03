DBKU: Road closures around city centre this Sunday

KUCHING (Feb 3): Six roads under Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) jurisdiction will be closed this Sunday morning for the Kuching Car Free Morning 2023 Programme.

In a statement today, DBKU said Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Jalan Pearl, Jalan Main Bazaar, Jalan Wawasan, Jalan Taman Budaya and Jalan Barrack will be closed between 6am and 10am on Feb 5.

“The objective of Kuching Car Free Morning 2023 Programme is to help reduce carbon dioxide emission and traffic congestion as well as to promote green efforts among the community.

“Cooperation from all road users is deeply appreciated,” said DBKU.

For enquiries, call DBKU acting safety chief Lim Sim Kiat at 082-495048.