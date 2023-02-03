Dr Sim: S’wak govt to learn flood management from Netherlands

SIBU (Feb 3): The Sarawak government will visit the Netherlands later this month to learn from the country’s expertise in flood management, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the Netherlands government has expressed its intention to provide technical assistance to solve flood problems here.

He said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is concerned about Sibu’s redevelopment and had put aside RM1 billion in funds for this purpose.

Dr Sim said the redevelopment plan would involve a large part of Sibu and would also include the construction of a lake.

“Sibu will be rich and great. This is the government’s plan for Sibu,” the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said during a Chinese New Year celebration for five SUPP branches here last night.

He urged Sibu folk not to purchase houses in Kuching as the town would soon flourish.

He pointed out Sarawak has undergone great changes over the past 10 years under the leadership of the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem and now under Abang Johari thanks to political and economic independence.

He cited Sarawak’s increased income from RM7 billion in 2018 to a record RM11.9 billion last year.

Dr Sim said the Sarawak government has also provided various types of assistance to the people, including RM6.7 billion to help the people and businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He appealed to Sibu folk to always love and protect Sarawak by working towards achieving developed status by 2030.

Among those present at the celebration were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II and Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Senator Robert Lau Hui Yew, and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.