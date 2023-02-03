Fahmi: Introduction of Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package in line with Malaysia Madani

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): The Unity Government today announced the introduction of the Fixed Internet Broadband Unity Package which is aimed at helping the B40 households, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens to enjoy broadband services at a lower price.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the introduction of the package was in line with the government’s commitment to reduce the people’s cost of living.

He said the package offers internet services with speeds of up to 30 Mbps along with unlimited data that costs only RM69 a month.

“It will be offered from March onwards with a 24-month subscription contract.

“The price is 22 per cent cheaper than the price of other packages available with the same specifications, which is around RM89. That means the people will be able to save RM480 throughout the contract period,” he said in a statement here today.

Fahmi said the package is offered with the cooperation of existing fixed internet broadband service providers namely Telekom Malaysia (TM), CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, YTL, TIME Berhad and Astro.

The minister said the initiative was not only in line with the government’s aspiration to alleviate the people’s burden, but also an indicator that the Unity Government and service providers really cared about the people’s needs and wellbeing.

Apart from that, it was also part of the efforts to ensure more comprehensive digital connectivity at a much lower price in line with the concept of Malaysia Madani, he added. – Bernama