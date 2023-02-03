Felda, S’wak govt to set up action committee to develop Felda’s S’wak assets

KUCHING (Feb 3): An action committee will be established involving the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and the Sarawak government to plan for the best way to develop Felda’s assets in the state, said Felda chairman Tan Sri Idris Jusoh.

He said the measure is in line with Felda’s rationalisation process to enhance the value and performance of the company.

“The outcome from the committee will be seen immediately.

“There is no specific name yet for the committee but for Felda, it will be placed under Felda deputy director-general and coordinated with Lester Matthew, the director of Economic Planning Unit Sarawak,” he told the media after a courtesy call to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

He shared that the establishment of the committee was proposed by Abang Johari during his visit that took place for an hour.

Idris informed that among the issues that the committee will discuss included the plantation sector as well as planning to revive Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS), owned by Felda, which has the potential to benefit the state government and Felda settlers.

The action committee, he said, will ascertain the estimated cost to develop the hotel after getting approval from the state government.

“MPHS used to be the place that has a very high potential (to be developed), it is iconic for Sarawak and we wish to refurbish the building with the cooperation of the Sarawak state government,” he said. – Bernama