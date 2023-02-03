Mawan: Open-air hall to be built behind Pakan Sports Complex

JULAU (Feb 3): An open-air hall will be built at the rear of the Sports Complex in Pakan, near here.

In revealing this, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan said the hall will be the permanent venue for the annual Pesta Pakan.

“The site has always been used for the Pesta Pakan. When completed, it will be a proper hall completed with roof and suitable for various recreational, social and sport activities,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Mawan had earlier visited the project site together with representatives from the Sarikei Public Works Department (JKR) including its assistant engineer Robert Gani.

Costing an estimated RM1 million, Mawan said the hall will benefit his rural-based constituents.

The open air hall will also house several sport courts, he added.