Miri Airport addressing issues following feedback on poor conditions, says Ting

MIRI (Feb 3): Miri Airport is working to address the poor conditions of some of its facilities and terminal building, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts said operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) should take all feedback, including from social media, on Miri Airport positively and fulfil its obligations.

During a visit to the airport yesterday, Ting said the ageing facility requires greater attention to upkeep its system and overall infrastructure, especially now that operations have resumed following a long lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The visit focused on going through all critical passenger touch points starting from kerbside to the passenger boarding bridge for departure processes and from the arrival gate to the car park or taxi stand for arrival processes.

“Critical amenities to passenger convenience such as toilets, passenger walkways, escalator, and lift were also part of the focus of the visit,” he said in a statement.

Ting said Miri Airport will replace a passenger boarding bridge at Bay 2 by the third quarter of this year and change the carpet at the boarding bridge to tiles.

The airport has also addressed complaints on the public toilets.

“MAHB had in fact gone the extra mile to put a dedicated cleaner for every set of toilets but the main issue at the toilets were caused by wet conditions,” he explained and suggested the airport install floor mats.

“Repainting works for the ceilings, internal walls, and high rise areas should be carried out in the immediate term because it creates an impression over the terminal’s condition.”

He also requested the airport allocate covered shelter for taxi drivers to appreciate their role as front-liners of the service industry.

“Reconfiguration of the departure lounge has to be studied and done by the airport to cater for peak hour movement.

“On safety and security, Malaysia Airports has in plan a key asset replacement programme involving aircraft parking apron and CCTV with completion in 2023,” he said.

Ting also called for continued maintenance of the lifts and escalators.

He added expansion and optimisation of the airport are crucial in anticipation of the growth of the oil and gas industry here this year.

“On a bigger scale, Sarawak Tourism foresees that the total arrivals for tourists into Sarawak will reach a peak of three million tourists by the end of 2023.

“This requires deeper attention from all stakeholders to work together with the Sarawak state government in promoting efficiency, harnessing a positive reputation for the state of Sarawak, and further boosting the development of the state,” he said.