Mydin to extend Menu Rahmah to Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 3): Retail giant Mydin will extend Menu Rahmah meals to Sabah and Sarawak, said Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin.

The Vibes quoted the Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director as telling Bernama radio the programme is needed in East Malaysia as the cost of goods is higher than in the peninsula.

“Mydin’s prices there are also higher. But Menu Rahmah is in the spirit of one Malaysia. We intend to make it available there, I think today or tomorrow, starting in Sandakan, Sabah, while in Kuching, Sarawak, we have two outlets.

“The price is the same at RM4.90. This is so the people of Sabah and Sarawak won’t be left out,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub launched the Menu Rahmah programme on Tuesday.

The initiative led by private entrepreneurs is spearheaded by Mydin.

It is learnt that a full meal of protein, vegetables, and rice with a drink would cost only RM5 from 15,000 participating eateries throughout the country.

These eateries include 12,000 mamak restaurants, 800 Indian restaurants, 500 Kuala Lumpur-based tom yam shops, and all Mydin outlets.

Salahuddin said the meal comprised rice, a choice of either chicken or fish, and vegetables.

The initiative is to assist those affected by the increase in the cost of living.