Nancy tells corporate sector to achieve 30 pct target of women decision-makers

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 3): Corporate companies have been urged to ensure that at least 30 per cent of their decision-makers are women as the percentage is still low compared to the public sector.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the percentage of women representation in decision-making positions in the public sector has exceeded the target at 38 per cent.

“In the corporate sector it (the target) has not been achieved, that is not within our control but we keep advocating it, that is why we work with non-governmental organisations to make sure that the pressure is felt by the corporate sector which will push them to achieve it.

“It is to give women the opportunity…if they find it difficult to find qualified women (to fill the positions) WLF (Women Leadership Foundation) has the data of women in Malaysia who have the necessary qualifications,” she said at a media conference held in conjunction with the Breakfast Conversations with Datuk Ser Nancy Shukri programme, here today.

Meanwhile, WLF chairman Datuk Dr Hafsah Hashim said last year that only 22 per cent of decision-makers in public-listed companies were women, adding that the 30 per cent target should be made a policy to ensure companies will strive to achieve it.

“I believe that if it is made a policy by the government, we will move quickly to achieve that 30 per cent target and more if we want,” she said, adding that various studies have shown that appointing women in decision-making positions could increase company profits. – Bernama